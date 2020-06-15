Buk-M3 anti-aircraft systems intercept long-range spy drones in western Russia drills

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The teams of Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile systems practiced striking a notional enemy’s long-range spy drones during drills in the Kursk Region in western Russia, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Monday.

"The exercise to search for and detect unmanned aerial vehicles reconnoitering the terrain at high speeds and at long ranges was held for the first time and demonstrated the high abilities of the teams of the anti-aircraft missile systems to act under scenario injects," the press office said in a statement.

The anti-aircraft gunners practised operating under enemy intensive jamming, the statement runs. "The anti-aircraft personnel accomplished over 15 scenario injects to eliminate high-speed and high-altitude targets. The operators of Buk-M3 air defense systems locked on and tracked aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles as targets," the press office specified.

The anti-aircraft gunners also practised missions to detect small-size low-flying objects at a distance of up to 15 km thanks to the launcher’s capability to deliver fire against four small-size targets at a time, the statement says.

Overall, the drills involved over 600 personnel and more than 20 items of armament, military and special hardware.

The Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile system is designated to intercept all types of cruise missiles and aerodynamic targets. The Buk-M3 launcher carries 12 missiles while the self-propelled fire unit is armed with six missiles. As compared to their previous versions, the new anti-aircraft missile systems feature the chassis’ increased capacity to carry a larger number of missiles, an improved control system and the crew’s enhanced anti-blast protection.