Belt and Road Initiative more attractive than US project — expert

VLADIVOSTOK, September 11. /TASS/. The Belt and Road Initiative of China is more attractive for developing economies than the project of the US, India and Saudi Arabia on creation of a transport and economic corridor, Rector of the Liaoning University Yu Miaojie told TASS on the sidelines of the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Belt and Road is an open initiative, the expert said. "Accordingly, if other countries are indeed able to put forward an initiative similar to our one, China will be happy to welcome it. Nevertheless, I believe that the Belt and Road Initiative is more attractive than peer international projects. Everybody can notice it is only the Chinese initiative that will serve interests of South - South and interests of developing economies," Yu added.