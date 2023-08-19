All effects of drone attack against airdrome near Novgorod eliminated — authorities

VELIKY NOVGOROD, August 19. /TASS/. All measures to eliminate the consequences of the drone attack against a military airfield in the town of Soltsy, the Novgorod Region, have been completed, the head of the Soltsy municipal district Maxim Timofeyev said on his Telegram channel.

"At the moment, all measures to eliminate the consequences [of the UAV attack] have been completed. Nothing threatens the civilian population and infrastructure. All organizations are working normally," Timofeyev said.

As the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier, the Kiev regime carried out a terrorist attack with a copter-type drone on a military airfield in the Novgorod Region. The incident occurred at around 10 a.m. Moscow time on Saturday. The UAV was detected by the airfield's observation post and shot down with small arms fire.

As a result of the terrorist attack on the territory of the airfield, a fire started at the aircraft parking area. It was promptly extinguished by firefighting crews. The Defense Ministry said one aircraft was damaged. There were no casualties.

The head of the region, Andrey Nikitin, said that the situation after the drone attack in the Novgorod Region was under control and calm. All necessary security measures have been taken.