Russia’s top brass sets up Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has set up the Rubicon Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies on an instruction from Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, the ministry reported on Friday.

Russia’s defense chief inspected the work of the new center and held a meeting on developing unmanned technologies in the Russian Armed Forces, it specified.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the work of the Defense Ministry’s new Center of Advanced Unmanned Technologies and held a meeting on the systematic development of unmanned technologies in the Russian Armed Forces. The Rubicon Center was set up on an instruction from the defense minister in August 2024 on the basis of one of unmanned aviation combat units," the ministry said in a statement.

A key area of the Center’s work is to train highly skilled instructors from among UAV specialists of military units and formations and operators of unmanned combat systems within single units and groups of units, it specified.

"The Center also develops and tests advanced robotic systems, carries out research into and introduces innovative robotic vehicles into troops and trains operators of robotic systems. The Center’s personnel study the influence of the work conditions of UAV operators, including FPV drone pilots and participate in developing permissible technical characteristics of equipment to minimize impact on the health of servicemen," the ministry said.

Specialists of the Rubicon Center interact with representatives of the ‘people’s defense industry’ (individuals developing technology on their own initiative), test and apply its innovations and also carry out research into the study of artificial intelligence and the methods of its use in robotic systems, it said.