Russia stopping short of taking all of Ukraine 'big concession' — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that Russia has made a serious concession to resolve the conflict in Ukraine by not claiming the entire Ukrainian territory.

He was asked what concessions Russia is making towards a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

"Stopping the war, stopping taking the whole country, pretty big concession," the American leader told reporters during a photo opportunity at his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the Oval Office of the White House.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 7 that President Vladimir Putin supports the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but for this some issues have to be resolved that are now hanging in the air.