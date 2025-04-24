Russian actor wins best male actor award at Moscow International Film Festival

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The jury of the 47th Moscow International Film Festival (MIFF) has awarded the prize for best male actor to actor Yevgeny Tsyganov for his performance in "Family Happiness." The prize for the best female role went to Maria Rodriguez Soto for her role in "A House on Fire," a TASS correspondent reported.

"It's a great honor for me, it's my first time in Russia. It was an amazing week for me, full of incredible events, and I felt the friendly attitude towards me. I would like to introduce a wonderful actor whom you all know. This is Yevgeny Tsyganov," John Robinson, a jury member, said. The prize was given to film director Stasya Tolstaya. "This is the most indifferent actor, he is also not only the co-writer of the role, but also the co-writer of the film. I will be happy to give this prize to Yevgeny," Tolstaya said from the stage.

The prize for the best female role went to Spanish actress Maria Rodriguez Soto for her role in "A House on Fire," which was directed by Dani De La Orden.

The Moscow International Film Festival includes the main competition, documentary and short film screenings, the ‘Russian Premiers’ competition, out-of-competition programs and more. In 2025, the festival presents films from 50 countries. A total of 200 films are participating in the programs. The program of the main competition includes 12 films.

The Moscow International Film Festival is the second oldest film festival in the world after the Venice Film Festival. MIFF was held for the first time in 1935. In 1995 it was announced that the festival would become an annual event, but in 1996 and 1998 the festival was not held. Since 1999, the MIFF has been held annually. The president of the festival is director Nikita Mikhalkov.

