Passenger transportation on Russian Railways’ network up 7% in 2024 to 1.284 bln people

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Passenger transportation on the network owned by Russian Railways increased by 7% in 2024 compared with 2023 to 1.284 bln people, according to a statement released by the state-owned railroad monopoly on its website.

"In 2024, more than 1.284 bln passengers departed from Russian Railways’ stations and terminals, an increase of 7% compared with 2023. The number of suburban passengers rose by 7.3% to 1.156 bln people, while the number of long-distance passengers grew by 4.4% to 127.4 mln people," the company said.

Passenger turnover increased by 5.5% in 2024 compared with the previous year and totaled 143.7 bln passenger-km. Suburban passenger turnover went up by 6.4% to 35.3 bln passenger-km, while long-distance passenger turnover gained 5.2% to 108.5 bln passenger-km.