‘Victory Rocket’ with international crew, TASS special correspondent to travel to ISS

BAIKONUR /Kazakhstan/, April 8. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-27 manned spacecraft, using the Soyuz 2.1a "Victory Rocket," dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, will deliver the crew of the 73rd long-term space expedition to the International Space Station (ISS).

The crew includes Roscosmos cosmonaut and TASS’ special correspondent at the ISS Alexey Zubritsky.

The launch is scheduled for 8:47 a.m. Moscow time (5:47 a.m. GMT) on April 8 from the Baikonur spaceport. The crew also includes Roscosmos cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov and NASA astronaut Jonny Kim.