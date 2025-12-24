Belarusian KGB sniffs out foreign spy ring eavesdropping on pilots — report

MINSK, December 24. /TASS/. The counterintelligence department of the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) uncovered and dismantled a foreign spy ring operating in the country and wiretapping military and civilian pilots, Chairman Ivan Tertel said.

According to the BelTA news agency, the network was assisted by several individuals residing in Belarus. The agents installed technical devices that allowed them to listen into the conversations of both civilian and military pilots. The individuals also monitored airports. "Our counterintelligence's large-scale work allowed us to eliminate these threats," the news agency quoted Tertel as saying.