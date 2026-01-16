BERLIN, January 16. /TASS/. Foreign policy expert Sevim Dagdelen of the German BSW party - formerly the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance for Reason and Justice - has condemned the recent attempts to pin the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipeline explosions on Russia, dismissing them as blatant propaganda.

"One of the most shameful propaganda tactics by the media and so-called 'experts' was the effort to blame Russia for the Nord Stream explosions," Dagdelen stated on her X social media platform. "This was a major act of industrial terrorism and one of the gravest environmental disasters in recent history. Yet, they behaved as if Moscow had sabotaged itself. Ridiculous. And mean."

Previously, some German experts had suggested that Russia was responsible for the pipeline detonations. However, Dagdelen’s stance sharply challenges this narrative, emphasizing the need for critical scrutiny.

Sahra Wagenknecht, leader of the BSW party, also weighed in on the matter. She questioned Germany’s continued support for Ukraine amid allegations that Kiev might have ordered the attack. "How can it be that we continue to support Ukraine, which allegedly commissioned this state-sponsored terrorist attack against our energy infrastructure, with taxpayers’ money? The German government must stop being led by the nose," Wagenknecht urged.

Adding to the controversy, Der Spiegel reported that the German Federal Supreme Court considers it "highly likely" that the explosions were carried out "on the orders of a foreign state." The court’s December 10 ruling, cited by the magazine, references Ukraine as the potential orchestrator. This conclusion emerged during an appeal by the defense of Ukrainian citizen Sergey K., who is suspected of involvement in the blasts and is currently detained in Germany after being apprehended in Italy last year.

The incident, which occurred on September 26, 2022, caused unprecedented damage to three lines of the Nord Stream pipelines and the never commissioned Nord Stream 2. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has since launched an investigation into the incident, classifying it as an act of international terrorism.