Kremlin describes German court's Nord Stream ruling as 'the style of highly likely'

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The ruling by the German Federal Supreme Court on the Nord Stream 2 explosions isn't clear enough, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"I disagree that it's vague but clear. It's all in the style of 'highly likely,' [the wording in the ruling] - a 'high degree of probability,' is highly likely," Peskov said.

The court’s ruling says there is a high degree of probability that a foreign state ordered the explosions.

The Kremlin spokesman said he doesn't know to what extent such vague wording is permissible in an official court ruling.