Russia’s defense chief inspects Battlegroup West in special military operation area

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov inspected the Battlegroup West and listened to commanders’ reports on the current situation in its area of responsibility, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held a meeting at a command post of the Battlegroup West where he listened to commanders’ reports on the current situation, troop operations at the engagement line in the areas of responsibility and the nature of the enemy’s actions," the ministry said in a statement.

Battlegroup West troops are advancing in all the four frontline areas of their operation on a broad front of over 320 km, Battlegroup West Commander Colonel General Sergey Kuzovlev reported to the defense minister.

"In December, the Battlegroup’s troops liberated six communities - Kucherovka, Podoly, Kurilovka, Novoplatonovka, Boguslavka and Dibrova and over 155 square kilometers of territory. They are currently conducting combat operations for liberating another ten settlements," the ministry quoted the commander as saying.

Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region is under the control of Russian troops, the general said.

"All the city’s districts are under control of Russian troops, despite the enemy’s unsuccessful attempts to break through to Kupyansk," the commander said.