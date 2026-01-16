Annual inflation slows down to 5.59% in December 2025 — statistics

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia slowed down to 5.59% in December 2025 from 6.64% in November 2025, the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat reported.

In monthly terms, consumer prices gained 0.32%.

In December, food prices added 0.43% monthly, and by 5.24% annually. Non-food prices increased by 0.34% month-on-month and 2.99% in annual terms. Services grew in price by 0.15% and 9.3%, respectively.

In December, prices for fruit and vegetable products increased by an average of 1.6%, including cucumbers (+22.7%), onions and potatoes (+3.9%), grapes (+2.8%), fresh herbs (+2.1%), apples (+1.6%), white cabbage (+1.2%), and carrots (+1.1%). Prices decreased for tomatoes and oranges (-6.4%), lemons (-4.6%), bell peppers (-4%), garlic (-1.1%), beets, and bananas (-0.4%).

Among meat products, prices increased for beef and pork liver (+2%), turkey (+1.5%), beef (+0.9%), pelmeni, manti, and ravioli (+0.7%), poultry products, smoked meats, sausages, and frankfurters (+0.6%), and canned and minced meat (+0.5%). Prices decreased for pork (-1.1%) and dry-cured sausages (-0.3%).

Among fish products, prices increased for canned fish (+1%), live, chilled, and frozen whole fish (+0.6%), and salted, marinated, smoked, and frozen whole fish (except salmon) (+0.5%). A price decrease was noted for salmon caviar (-0.5%).

Among non-food essentials, prices increased for newborn diapers, sanitary and hygienic (medical) masks and matches (+1.1%), sanitary pads (+0.9%), toilet paper (+0.8%), laundry soap and baby diapers (+0.7%), paper table napkins, feeding bottles, toothpaste and toothbrushes (+0.6%).

Prices for diesel fuel increased by 0.8%, while prices for motor gasoline and gas motor fuel decreased by 0.4% 0.1% respectively.

Among other non-food products, prices increased for USB flash drives (+6.5%), all-in-one PCs (+2.3%), landline telephones and smartphones (+1.6%), new domestic passenger cars (+1.5%), desktop computer monitors and jewelry (+1.4%), refrigerators, laptops, face creams, deodorants, disposable razors, women's winter coats (+1.3%). Prices for mixers, blenders, televisions, trimmers, liquid cleaning and washing agents, children's plastic construction sets, fresh-cut flowers, garden shovels, certain types of clothing, underwear, furniture, tableware, and perfumes and cosmetics grew in the range from 0.8% to 1.2%.

Prices decreased for electric vacuum cleaners (-2.6%), robotic vacuum cleaners (-1.4%), microwave ovens (-0.7%), women's tights, sports balls, metal roofing tiles (-0.6%), skates, and certain types of clothing and footwear (-0.5%).