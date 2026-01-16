DONETSK, January 16. /TASS/. Liberating the Zakotnoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Russian troops have significantly expanded their zone of control southeast of Krasny Liman. This will speed up the formation of the southern flank, Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, told TASS.

"The Zakotnoye settlement, which came under the control of our forces, has allowed our troops to expand their zone of control southeast of Krasny Liman and will speed up the formation of the southern flank," Kimakovsky said.

The Russian Defense Ministry previously reported the liberation of Zakotnoye in the DPR. "During the week, Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Zakotnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.