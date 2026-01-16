Russian stock market indices in the green this Friday — market data

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Friday with rising indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.2% to 2,733.75 points. The RTS Index added 2.1% to 1,106.46 points. The yuan rate moved upward by 11.55 kopecks to 11.169 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index ended the week at almost ‘zero’ performance - the benchmark cruised around 2,700 points with varying success. Investors do not see causes for active buying thus far but do not rush for a mass sale of stocks. The general sentiment of traders can be assessed as waiting," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

M.Video retailer stocks took the lead in growth (+7.5%), without news but probably in connected with expected news on additional capitalization of the issuer, Natalya Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. WHOOSH Holding stocks took the lead in the decline (-1.1%), probably during the adjustment after growth.

BCS Investment World believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,740 - 2,760 points on Monday. Freedom Finance Global believes the index will be within 2,700 - 2,800 points on Monday.