Syrian army has launched retaliatory operation against Kurdish fighters in Aleppo province

TUNIS, January 17. /TASS/. The Syrian transitional government's armed forces have launched a retaliatory operation against fighters from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) coalition and their allies near Deir Hafer on the western bank of the Euphrates River in Syria’s Aleppo province, according to a statement by the operational command released by the SANA news agency.

"We have launched retaliatory actions against the positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party militants and the remnants of the ousted regime allied with the SDF in the town of Deir Hafer," the document reads.

According to the statement, the strikes will target facilities used by the Kurdish coalition and its allies as military bases from which drones were launched into residential areas of Aleppo. Earlier, the operational command appealed to those living in the town to stay away from certain areas where the operation would be carried out.

On January 13, the command of the armed forces of the Arab Republic declared the territory located east of Aleppo a closed military zone and accused the SDF of using the outskirts of the city to launch drones that carried out strikes on residential areas, posts of the Syrian army and internal security forces in early January.