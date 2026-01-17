Artist's Day to be celebrated in Russia for first time

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Artist's Day will be celebrated in Russia for the first time on January 17. The initiative to hold this professional holiday has been put forward by Vladimir Mashkov, Chairman of Russia’s Union of Theatre Workers and People's Artist of Russia.

"On January 17, we celebrate Artist's Day in Russia for the first time. This holiday is not only for artists we see on stage or in films, but also for playwrights, circus performers, opera and ballet dancers, composers, and musicians," Mashkov told TASS.

On August 3, the press service of the Russian cabinet of ministers announced that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin had ordered the establishment of Artist's Day. The decree establishing the holiday was adopted following an appeal to the government by Vladimir Mashkov.