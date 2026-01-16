BERLIN, January 16. /TASS/. Co-chair of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) Alice Weidel has called into question Germany’s further support for Kiev in light of its alleged involvement in the Nord Stream blasts.

"The Federal Supreme Court has confirmed suspicions that Nord Streams were blown up by Ukraine," she wrote on X. "This direct attack on Germany’s energy sector must have consequences! We cannot support those who attack us."

Der Spiegel reported on Thursday that the German Federal Supreme Court considers it "highly likely" that the explosions were carried out "on the orders of a foreign state." The court’s December 10 ruling, cited by the magazine, references Ukraine as the potential orchestrator. This conclusion emerged during an appeal by the defense of Ukrainian citizen Sergey K., who is suspected of involvement in the blasts and is currently detained in Germany after being apprehended in Italy last year.

The incident, which occurred on September 26, 2022, caused unprecedented damage to three lines of the Nord Stream pipeline and the never commissioned Nord Stream 2. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office has since launched an investigation into the incident, classifying it as an act of international terrorism.