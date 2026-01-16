IAEA announces localized ceasefire for repairs on power line to Zaporozhye nuke plant

VIENNA, January 16. /TASS/. Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine to allow repairs on a backup electricity line to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

"The IAEA today (on January 16 - TASS) secured the agreement of both the Russian Federation and Ukraine to implement a localized ceasefire enabling repairs to begin on the last remaining backup power line to <…> [the] Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed," the global nuclear watchdog said in a press release on its website.