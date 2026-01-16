Gazprom notes active gas withdrawal from Ukrainian underground storage facilities

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Natural gas is being proactively withdrawn from underground gas storages (UGS) of Ukraine and reserves drop below 40% in the single UGS in the Baltic States, Russian gas holding Gazprom said.

"Gas is also proactively consumed from Ukrainian underground storages - daily withdrawal rates reach their maximum values since the start of this season," Gazprom said.

Furthermore, gas reserves in the sole underground gas storage of the Baltic States dropped below 40% on January 15, the Russian gas major said, citing Gas Infrastructure Europe and Latvian UGS and gas pipeline system operator Conexus Baltic Grid.

"Such level of reserves was recorded two months later last year, in the middle of March. The insufficient gas quantity in the Incukalns UGS may create serious problems for reliable gas supply to consumers in the Baltic States and in Finland. We would like to remind that the withdrawal season of 2024 - 2025 lasted in the region until mid-April," the company added.