Precious metals futures in the red — market data

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Precious metals futures, including platinum, palladium, gold and silver, demonstrate downward dynamics on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Comex, according to platforms data.

Palladium futures with delivery in March 2026 lost 5% on NYMEX to $1,782 per Troy ounce. Platinum futures with the settlement in April 2026 plunged by 4.93% to $2,291.2 per Troy ounce.

Gold with delivery in February 2026 dropped by 0.45% on Comex to $4,602.9 per Troy ounce. Silver futures with the settlement in this March tumbled 4.44% to $88.245 per Troy ounce.