Brazil intends to expand presence on Russian market — Vice President

BRASILIA, February 5. /TASS/. Brazil is interested in expanding presence of its companies in the Russian market, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said at the 8th meeting of the Russian-Brazilian high level commission on cooperation.

"We see opportunities to scale up presence of Brazilian companies in the Russian market in such spheres as supplies of foods, equipment, machine-tools and agricultural technologies," he noted.

The two countries "have vast technological opportunities and large domestic markets. Such combination creates opportunities to build up and diversify our economic partnership and trade," the vice president stressed.

Bilateral trade indicators already reached $11 bln in 2025, Alckmin said. "The main goal of our partnership still remains unchanged - to increase these indicators further on," he added.