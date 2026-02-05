First concrete pouring at Paks II NPP is milestone event for nuclear industry — Rosatom

PAKS /Hungary/, February 5. /TASS/. The pouring of the first concrete for the foundation of the Paks II NPP marks a historic day for nuclear industry worldwide, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said speaking at the ceremony at Paks.

"This is a historic day for nuclear energy worldwide," he said, noting that the main phase of work at the Paks construction site has now begun.

The head of Rosatom stressed that the project is being implemented "under the patronage of the leaders of the two countries - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban." According to Likhachev, they are devoting great attention to this important project, which guarantees its success.