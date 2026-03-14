MOSCOW, March 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have lost approximately 1,135 soldiers over the past 24 hours in the special military operation zone, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

TASS has compiled more details on this and other developments in the special military operation zone outlined by the Defense Ministry.

According to the report, the enemy lost over 225 soldiers in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North and up to 190 in the West’s zone. Operations by the Battlegroup South resulted in the loss of up to 140 Ukrainian troops, while the Battlegroup Center claimed over 290. Ukrainian forces also lost over 225 soldiers in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup East and up to 65 troops in the zone of the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russian air defenses shot down 10 guided bombs and 285 fixed-wing drones of the Ukrainian army over the past day.

Russian forces also struck a US-made HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukraine’s armed forces and foreign mercenaries in 142 areas, the ministry said. Meanwhile, Ukrainian military units operating in the responsibility zone of the Battlegroup North have lost a US-made multiple rocket launcher.

During the night, Russian servicemen launched a massive strike against Ukrainian defense enterprises, energy facilities used by Kiev’s army, as well as military airfields. "Last night, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian targets on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces launched a massive strike using high-precision long-range ground-, air-, and sea-based weapons, as well as strike drones, against enterprises of Ukraine’s defense industry, energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, and military airfields. The strike’s objectives were achieved. All designated targets have been hit," the ministry said.