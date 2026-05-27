Russia’s priority to maintain good-neighborly relations with Central Asia — Shoigu

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia’s absolute priority is to maintain good-neighborly relations with its allies in Central Asia, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"It is an absolute priority for Russia to keep maintaining stable and good-neighborly relations with partners in the Central Asian countries. We are more interested than anyone else in peace, stability, prosperity and sustainable development of all Central Asian countries," Shoigu stated at the third meeting of security council secretaries in the Central Asia - Russia format that is underway on the sidelines of the 1st International Security Forum.

The inaugural International Security Forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council is being held from May 26-29 in the Moscow Region.

The forum features the 14th annual international meeting of high-level representatives responsible for security issues, six multilateral meetings (BRICS, CIS, Russia-ASEAN, Russia-Central Asia, Russia-Sahel countries, and a briefing for African countries), 21 events in the format of roundtables, conferences, discussion panels, and strategic sessions. The forum also features 25 exhibitions, while TASS is the forum’s media partner.