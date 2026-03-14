Iran attacks US military objects in UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain — IRGC

TUNIS, March 14. /TASS/. Iran has launched a massive missile attack on US military facilities in Gulf countries, targeting the US base Al-Dhafra in the UAE, the Al-Adiri base in Kuwait, and the US airbase Sheikh Isa in Bahrain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reported.

"Iranian missiles and UAVs struck Patriot radars, a control tower, and anti-aircraft installations at the Al-Dhafra base. The Sheikh Isa base was also targeted by various missiles and drones," the text states. "Al-Adiri also came under massive missile and drone attacks. Equipment warehouses <...> and helicopter landing pads were destroyed at this base," the IRGC says.