BrahMos JV announces readiness to supply missiles for Russian troops

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The Russian-Indian BrahMos Aerospace Joint Venture is ready to fulfil an order for the delivery of its supersonic cruise missiles to the Russian army upon the relevant request, BrahMos JV Managing Co-Director Alexander Maksichev told TASS on the sidelines of the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show.

"We are ready to fulfil an order, if we receive a request from the Russian side. These will be either missiles for the Navy or missiles for ground forces. We have sufficient capacities and we understand what the Russian side wants," he said.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is produced by the Indo-Russian BrahMos Aerospace Joint Venture. The missile has been developed by Russia’s Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (situated in the suburban town of Reutov near Moscow) and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization.

The BrahMos missile was test-launched for the first time in 2001. The missile’s different versions are operational in all the three branches of India’s Armed Forces: the Air Force, the Army and the Navy.

The Philippines became the first foreign customer of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. Manila received the first batch of the missiles in April 2024 and the second batch in April 2025. The contract worth $375 million was signed in January 2022. Under the deal, the Philippines will get three batteries of BrahMos missiles that have a firing range of 290 km and travel at three times the speed of sound. The deal also envisages training of missile system operators and the required comprehensive package of logistical support.

The Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show is running on the site of the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Naval Glory Museum in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on June 10-14. The maritime defense show brings together representatives of the Navy and the government, major enterprises and leading experts in this sector. Foreign delegations from friendly countries are expected to attend the Fleet 2026 naval exhibition.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.