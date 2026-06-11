Pre-match ceremony held at 2026 World Cup with players’ participation for first time

MEXICO CITY, June 11. /TASS/. The national football teams of Mexico and South Africa have held a pre-match ceremony updated by the International Football Federation (FIFA).

For the first time before the start of the game, all the football players came out to listen to the national anthems. They lined up around the central circle along with the referees.

Previously, the starting teams’ players lined up before matches.

The World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19 in the US, Canada and Mexico. Forty-eight teams will participate in the tournament for the first time.