German participants at SPIEF stood for business interests — politician

BERLIN, June 11. /TASS/. Tino Chrupalla, the co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said that representatives of German business who took part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) defended the interests of the German economy and German companies operating in Russia.

"At the very least, Mr. [German Chancellor Friedrich] Merz admitted that rapprochement with Russia is necessary again. At least when speaking in East Germany. Which is also always very surprising. So far, no consequences follow from this," Chrupalla said, speaking at debates in the Bundestag. "You do not have to agree with everything, but you need to talk to each other," he added.

"This is exactly what many representatives of German business in St. Petersburg did, Mr. [head of the CDU/CSU faction in the Bundestag Jens] Spahn and Mr. Merz. Why were they there?" continued the leader of the AfD. "They defended the German economy, 1.5 thousand companies that are still operating in Russia. Companies that also provide jobs in Germany."

Earlier, Merz, speaking with a government statement in the Bundestag, criticized the AfD party for the visit of its representatives to Russia. SPIEF was held from June 3 to 6.