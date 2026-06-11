Any US aggression will meet harsh response — Iranian deputy in response to Trump's threats

TEHRAN, June 11. /TASS/. Any reckless action by the United States against Iran will meet an even harsher and more severe response, the head of the national security committee of the Iranian parliament (Majlis), Ebrahim Azizi, stated in a comment on the threats of US President Donald Trump.

"As during the war, when the people of Iran and the country's armed forces stood as a united and powerful front, any reckless and miscalculated action by the United States will meet an even harsher, more painful, and decisive response that will make them regret it," he said in an interview with the Fars agency.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that US forces would continue striking Iranian territory on the night of June 12 and would be taking Iran's Kharg Island and oil infrastructure facilities of the Islamic Republic.