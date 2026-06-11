Russia, Bahrain push for restoring safe passage through Hormuz — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Moscow and Manama advocate for the restoration of unimpeded and safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following talks between Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Moscow, Lavrov stressed, urges the conflicting parties in the Middle East to avoid actions that could reignite an all-out war, while it backs Bahrain and other Arab countries in safeguarding their sovereignty and territorial integrity, firmly opposing any attacks on civilian infrastructure facilities there as completely unacceptable, according to Russia’s MFA.

"Alongside this, the two foreign ministers emphasized the need to restore stable, unimpeded and safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, which is essential for the global economy, as soon as possible. They exchanged views on Russia’s updated concept of ensuring collective security in the Persian Gulf area," the ministry added.