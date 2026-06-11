Iran conveys its latest draft of deal proposal with US through Qatar — CNN

NEW YORK, June 11. /TASS/. Earlier this week, Iranian officials handed over to the United States the latest version of a proposed peace deal via Qatari mediators, CNN reported, citing sources.

According to the US television channel, Qatar helped resolve some of the remaining points of contention in the document at meetings with Iranian officials, including the procedure of future talks on the nuclear program and the easing of the sanctions pressure on the Islamic Republic.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump stated that he canceled the scheduled strikes against Iran amid progress at negotiations with the Islamic Republic.