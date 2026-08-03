Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan holds anti-sabotage drills

DUSHANBE, August 3. /TASS/. Anti-terror units from Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan have repelled a simulated enemy’s attack on military facilities belonging to the Russian unit, the press service of the Central Military District reported.

The drills involved about 30 personnel.

According to the exercise scenario, a simulated enemy’s reconnaissance group attempted to break through a checkpoint for committing sabotage acts at military facilities. The duty watch and counterterrorism unit were alerted and immediately dispatched to the designated area, supported by BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and Kalashnikov tank machine guns to engage the saboteurs, the military district reported.

According to the Central Military District, during the training, the servicemen practiced tactical shooting, changing firing positions, using AK-12 and AK-74M Kalashnikov assault rifles. At the same time, engineer teams inspected the area for improvised explosive devices and other explosive objects. Radiation, chemical, and biological defense protection specialists also took air samples for toxic and poisonous substances. Furthermore, the personnel practiced first aid and evacuation procedures for the wounded.

The 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s largest military facility outside its borders. Located in two cities, Dushanbe and Bokhtar, it includes motorized rifle, tank, artillery, reconnaissance, air defense, NBC defense troops and communications units.