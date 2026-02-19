Russia’s holdings of US Treasuries remain at $29 mln in December 2025

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. Russia maintained its holdings of US government securities at $29 mln in December 2025, according to documents from the US Department of the Treasury obtained by TASS.

Of the total Russian holdings in December, $21 mln was invested in long-term government bonds and $8 mln in short-term securities. In November, Russia’s investments in US government debt were estimated at $29 mln (long-term — $22 mln, short-term — $7 mln), and in October at $30 mln (long-term — $23 mln, short-term — $7 mln).

Russia began sharply reducing its holdings of US government debt in the spring of 2018: in April, they fell from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln.

Earlier, the Russian Central Bank’s press service told TASS that the regukator does not hold US Treasury securities and is not a purchaser of them. US Treasury securities may be acquired, among others, by private individuals, organizations, and corporate investors through banks, brokers, and dealers.

In December 2025, Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities, with holdings amounting to approximately $1.18 trillion. The United Kingdom ranked second with $866 bln, followed by China in third place with $683.5 bln, which has been gradually reducing its holdings of US government debt.