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TASS head lauds Russia, Kazakh media role in building trust between two nations

Andrey Kondrashov recalled that the Russian-Kazakh Media Forum had been established three years ago

ST. PETERSBURG, August 3. /TASS/. Russia and Kazakhstan’s professional journalistic community plays a major role in strengthening trust between the two peoples amid the turbulent international situation, TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov said.

"One cannot but see that amid an extremely complex and dangerous international situation our professional journalistic community plays a very important role in building trust between countries and peoples, and in presenting an objective picture of current developments and their assessments. And in our case, it makes a real contribution to the development of Russian-Kazakh cooperation, the formation of a shared humanitarian and spiritual space, a safe and objective unified information space, and, ultimately, the building of a future for our two brotherly nations. As Russian President Vladimir Putin recently noted at the 22nd Interregional Cooperation Forum, relations between our countries are truly strategic, not just in words, but absolutely in practice," he said at a plenary session of the 3rd Russian-Kazakh Media Forum.

He recalled that the Russian-Kazakh Media Forum was established three years ago. "I am sure this is a shared hope that the great tradition we have established, one that is both very important and timely, will enjoy a full and long life," he stressed. "The Media Forum was conceived as an instrument needed by the two countries’ media communities, a major platform for an open and honest dialogue between Russian and Kazakh media leaders, for exploring appropriate formats of cooperation, for bringing our views on global developments and on what is happening in our countries closer together."

According to Kondrashov, the results of the 2024 Moscow and 2025 Almaty forums show that much has been achieved. "I am pleased to express my most sincere gratitude to our Kazakhstani colleagues for their unique hospitality, warmth, and kindness during the 2nd Kazakh-Russian Media Forum, which was brilliantly organized and held last year in the wonderful city of Almaty. I thank all of you and, above all, our good friends and partners, the leadership of the Presidential Television and Radio Complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan, represented by Director General Raushan Kazhibayeva," he emphasized.

The first Russian-Kazakh Media Forum was held at TASS’ Moscow headquarters in November 2024. The second event was held in Almaty last year.

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