TASS director general proposes enhancing Russia-Kazakhstan ties in combating fakes

SAINT PETERSBURG, August 3. /TASS/. TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov has called for the signing of an agreement between the International Fact-Checking Network (Global Fact-Checking Network, or GFCN), established by TASS and ANO Dialog Regions, and Kazakhstan's Center for Combating Disinformation.

He emphasized that Russia and Kazakhstan need to safeguard each other from attempts to distort facts and historical truth.

Speaking at the plenary session of the III Russian-Kazakh Media Forum, Kondrashov noted that TASS and ANO Dialog Regions were co-founders of the GFCN. "Today, it includes about 120 organizations from more than 50 countries. The platform has been launched and is available to any user," he emphasized. "We constantly stress the importance of joining this organization to our partners and all media outlets, and we sincerely invite all representatives of Kazakh media, whether individually or through their media structures, to join our organization."

The TASS Director General highlighted the fact that Kazakhstan has established a Center for Combating Disinformation under the country's president. "I think, friends, we need to consider the prompt signing of an agreement between our fact-checking service and the Center for Combating Disinformation, established under the president," Kondrashov noted. "I think this is the most important thing we need to help each other with - to defend each other from attempts to distort both facts and historical truth."

The Global Fact-Checking Network unites experts and fact-checking organizations worldwide. The association was established by the TASS news agency, ANO Dialog Regions, and the New Media Workshop in 2025 to combat disinformation. More than 95 foreign journalists, investigators and organizations from 47 countries are already cooperating with GFCN in the field of fact-checking.

The first Russia-Kazakhstan media forum took place at the TASS headquarters in Moscow in November 2024. The second meeting in this format was held in Almaty last year.