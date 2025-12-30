Mongolia imports 95% of petroleum products from Russia as of end of 2025 — ministry

ULAANBAATAR, December 30. /TASS/. Mongolia imports 95% of its petroleum products from Russia as of the end of 2025, and the remainder from China, the country’s Ministry of Mining and Heavy Industry reported.

"As of December 30, 2025, the Ulaanbaatar Railway had 164 tank cars, or 10,080 tons of AI-92 gasoline from Russia, which accounts for 95% of Mongolia's petroleum products by the end of 2025. The remainder is imported from China," according to the ministry.

Mongolia and Russia agreed to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Ulaanbaatar in 2024. He assured that Moscow is always ready to assist Ulaanbaatar with fuel supplies and emphasized that Russia has long and reliably provided the Mongolian economy with essential energy resources. The Russian-Mongolian agreement stipulates the supply of 1.8-1.9 mln tons of petroleum products and 60,000 tons of jet fuel per year on a mutually beneficial basis.