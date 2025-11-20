Yakutia and China's Provinces session due at Northern Sustainable Development Forum

YAKUTSK, November 20. /TASS/. The upcoming Northern Sustainable Development Forum, due in Yakutsk on November 26-28, will for the first time feature the Yakutia and China's Provinces international forum, the event's organizers told TASS.

The first International Forum "Yakutia and China's Provinces: Sister City Relations for Strengthening Russian-Chinese relations" was held in Yakutsk in 2023 with the support from China's Consulate General in Khabarovsk. In 2024, the second forum was held in Harbin. According to Kim Borisov, Yakutia's Permanent Representative to the Far Eastern Federal District, the forum was scheduled for 2026.

"For the first time, the Northern Forum will be a platform for the event dubbed Yakutia and China's Provinces: Economic Cooperation Growth Points," the organizing committee said.

The discussion will focus on strengthening Russian-Chinese ties and on regional cooperation where Yakutia and China's provinces are forming new growth points.

About the Northern Forum

This year, the Northern Sustainable Development Forum will be held for the sixth time. The event's key theme in 2025 is "North and Arctic - Partnership in Changing World." The organizers are Yakutia's government, the Northern Forum international organization of the northern regions, the Northeastern Federal University, the Arctic State Institute of Culture and Arts, the Permafrost Institute, and the Sever (North) Scientific and Educational center.

The Northern Sustainable Development Forum is an ongoing annual international expert platform to discuss sustainable development of the North and the Arctic. The event's idea is to unite the world community in solving problems of sustainable development of the North and the Arctic, and in achieving the UN 17 Sustainable Development Goals.