India ready to step up work on trade agreement with EAEU — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/ The EAEU is preparing a trade agreement with India, and New Delhi has expressed its readiness to step up work on the document, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an EAEU summit.

"A preferential agreement is also being worked out with India, a country pursuing a sovereign foreign policy, a reliable partner with a market of 1.5 billion people and about $4 trillion in GDP," the head of state said, adding that "the first round of consultations on the text of the agreements was held a month ago."

"During our recent state visit to New Delhi, the Indian side expressed its readiness to step up the process of agreeing on this important document.".