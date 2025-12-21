Dmitriev goes to second day of negotiations with United States with positive attitude

MIAMI, FLORIDA, December 21. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, Special Representative of the Russian president and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund has gone to the second day of talks with the United States on the Ukrainian settlement with a positive attitude, a TASS correspondent reports.

Dmitriev, accompanied by security guards, got into a car and went to the meeting area.

Negotiations with the United States started on Saturday and will continue today. The meeting will be attended by special representative of the US president, Steve Witkoff, and son-in-law of the American leader entrepreneur Jared Kushner. The day before Dmitriev told Russian journalists that the talks were constructive.