Russia says fakes about contacts with S. Korea aim to sow distrust between it, North Korea

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Opponents of cooperation between Russia and North Korea continue to carry out clumsy attempts to sow distrust in their relations, but fakes about contacts between Russia and South Korea have no basis, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Commenting on information that appeared in some South Korean media about alleged contacts between the foreign ministries of Russia and South Korea on the topic of the "North Korea’s nuclear program," the diplomat said it was unreliable.

"The opponents of our cooperation with North Korea do not abandon their futile attempts to drive a wedge into the Russian-Korean comprehensive strategic partnership and sow distrust between the allied countries and the peoples of Russia and North Korea," she said.

"These information fakes have no basis in fact. There is a clumsy attempt to pass off a working trip of a delegation of South Korea’s Foreign Ministry to Moscow at the invitation of Russian scientists, in particular, the Center for Energy and Security, as some kind of official negotiations between the foreign ministries of the two countries. The purpose of this fake is obvious - to damage the comprehensive strategic partnership between the Russian Federation and North Korea."

Relations without the influence of political trends

Zakharova said Russia "does not hold any consultations with the South Korean side, does not discuss with it any topics affecting bilateral relations between Pyongyang and Seoul, much less the ‘North Korean nuclear problem’ because there is no ‘North Korean nuclear problem’ for Russia. Neither in the Russian Foreign Ministry, and nor our country as a whole, there are no representatives on this subject."

Zakharova noted that Moscow's position on cooperation with Pyongyang "is consistent and principled, is not subject to political trends and is based on the long-term strategic national interests of our countries in accordance with the spirit and letter of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement of June 19, 2024, statements by the country's leadership and the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"It lies in the fact that, firstly, the so-called ‘denuclearization’ has lost all meaning in the new geopolitical conditions. Secondly, the Russian side rules out any mediation in relations between Pyongyang and Seoul. Thirdly, the discussion of possible ways to establish long-term peace and stability on the Korean peninsula should be carried out with mandatory and full consideration of the national interests of North Korea and its position."

The Indestructible brotherhood

"Russia will continue to firmly strive for the progressive development of relations with North Korea in accordance with the fundamental bilateral agreement," she continued.

According to Zakharova, any attempts from the outside to undermine the fraternal alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, "cemented by blood in the fight against common enemies, are doomed to failure.

"The people of Russia will never forget the assistance provided by North Korea in liberating our homeland from the Ukrainian nazis.".