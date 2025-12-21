Warmongers fail to interfere with talks between Russia, US on Ukraine in Miami — Dmitriev

MIAMI, FLORIDA, December 21. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, a representative of the Russian president and CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said that the warmongers could not interfere with the negotiations between Russia and the United States on Ukraine.

A journalist asked him: "Did the warmongers interfere with the negotiations?" "They did not, they didn’t. Everything is fine," Dmitriev replied.

Negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement took place on Saturday and Sunday in Miami. Special representative of the US president Steve Witkoff and son-in-law of the American leader, businessman Jared Kushner participated from the US.

The day before, Dmitriev told Russian journalists the talks were constructive.