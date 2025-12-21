PREVIEW: Putin to continue two-day informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will continue the two-day informal CIS summit, which is traditionally held in St. Petersburg on the eve of New Year's.

On the first day, the Russian leader took part in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, the ceremony of awarding the Leo Tolstoy Peace Prize to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon and Uzbek head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and held a number of bilateral meetings.

While the first day of the summit was filled with protocol events, the second day is devoted more to informal communication. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the most pressing issues are usually discussed fruitfully during such contacts.

Since at least 2017, the Russian president has held annual informal pre-New Year meetings with CIS leaders. Since 2018, these events have been held in his home city of St. Petersburg.