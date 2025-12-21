Participation in EAEU brings serious dividends to its participants — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 21. /TASS/. Membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is beneficial for all members of the association and brings them significant dividends, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an EAEU summit.

"We have stated that participation in the work of the EAEU brings serious dividends, including those related to the accelerated growth of industrial production and the economy as a whole," he said at the beginning of an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. "It expands the opportunities for the citizens to communicate with each other - in general, the effect is quite positive."

However, the Russian leader said that "every state should carefully look at all aspects related" to the joint work of the EAEU countries.

Putin thanked all those gathered for coming to St. Petersburg and participating in the EAEU events, and also welcomed "friends and colleagues who joined the expanded meeting, who in different formats, but in one way or another, show interest in the work of the Eurasian Economic Union. I am sure that this will be useful both for the council and the states that show interest in our joint work."

Cuba and Iran, which are not members of the union but actively interact with it, also participate in the EAEU events in the expanded format.