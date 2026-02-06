Military leaders, specialists under threat during wartime — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Military commanders, officials, and other specialists are under threat during the special military operation; ensuring their safety is the special services’ job, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media, responding to a question about what measures should be taken to protect high-ranking military personnel and officials from assassination attempts.

"It is clear that such military officials and highly qualified specialists are under threat during wartime. But it is not the Kremlin's responsibility to discuss how to ensure their safety. That is the special services’ job," Peskov said.

On February 6, an assassination attempt was made on the Defense Ministry’s General Vladimir Alekseyev in Moscow.