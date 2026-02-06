Work on Ukraine peace document may take at least 1.5 months, source tells TASS

ABU DHABI, February 6. /TASS/. Work on a peace document as part of resolving the Ukraine conflict may take at least 1.5 months, a source told TASS.

"Very multi-dimensional and phased work is ongoing, and it will hardly be completed in a month. It will take at least 1.5 months, given a normal attitude from all sides and readiness to remove radical differences at once, but of course it may take even longer," he said.

Abu Dhabi hosted the second round of trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on February 4 and 5. Following the talks, US special envoy Steve Witkoff announced that Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange 314 prisoners. According to him, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators plan to continue consultations on resolving the conflict in the coming weeks.

On January 23 and 24, Abu Dhabi hosted the first round of trilateral consultations on security between Russia, the United States and Ukraine. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff.