Qatari firefighters still unable to extinguish blaze at Ras Laffan facility

CAIRO, March 19. /TASS/. Qatar firefighters are still trying to extinguish the blaze that broke out at the Ras Laffan industrial zone following an Iranian missile strike, the emirate’s interior ministry said.

"Firefighters continue to extinguish the blaze that broke out at the Ras Laffan industrial zone following an Iranian strike. There were no casualties," the ministry said.

Earlier, the ministry reported that the fire had been contained.

The Ministry of Defense of Qatar confirmed on the X social network that the "State of Qatar was attacked by ballistic missiles from Iran, which targeted Ras Laffan Industrial City and caused damages."