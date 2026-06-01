Serbia confident in Putin’s support on gas discount issue — Vulin

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Serbia is counting on the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a discount on Russian gas, Serbia’s former deputy prime minister and now chairman of the Supervisory Board of state gas company Srbijagas Aleksandar Vulin said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"I am confident that it (the contract for Russian gas supplies to Serbia -- TASS) will be extended," Vulin noted. "And even if we have not concluded a new long-term contract, we do have a short-term one, but a contract on the best possible terms, with the best price and the best volume of gas. Therefore, President [Vladimir] Putin will not allow us to experience difficulties this winter. I am absolutely certain, absolutely sure, that we will continue to enjoy President Putin’s support in the future," he added.

He also stressed that the Russian leader has always firmly supported Belgrade.

Commenting on reports about an attempted act of sabotage on the Serbian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline, Vulin said that he was not involved in the investigation. "Everything I know about it, I know from the media, so I cannot comment on it," he added.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on April 5 that an act of sabotage on the Serbian section of TurkStream, which is of key importance for the country’s and the region’s energy supply, had been prevented. The aim of the attempted sabotage on the pipeline connecting Serbia and Hungary was to halt gas supplies to Bratislava and Budapest ahead of the Hungarian parliamentary elections on April 12.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.