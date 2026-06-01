Kremlin says receives no reaction from Romania to Putin's comment about downed drone

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The Kremlin has not received any reaction from Bucharest to Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement that Moscow is ready to study the wreckage of the drone that crashed in Romania, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No, we didn't," he said.

Responding to a question from TASS at a press conference on May 29, Putin said that if Russia gets access to the wreckage in the incident, it will conduct an objective investigation and then it will be able to assess what happened.