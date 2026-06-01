Ramstein Flag 2026 drill puts Finland at forefront of alliance forces in Arctic — expert

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The NATO Air Force exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 in Finland will place Helsinki at the forefront of alliance forces in the Arctic region and create new threats along Russia's borders, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the Institute of Law and National Security at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA), told TASS.

"Finland has been positioned in the vanguard of NATO’s military presence in the Arctic zone and is currently the alliance’s key transport and logistics hub in the region. De facto, it is the final point of the potential front line in the Russian direction where alliance countries can build up their strike capabilities. And, as we see, given the nature and purpose of the Ramstein Flag 2026 exercise, the key focus will be on the air force element," Stepanov said.

The expert emphasized that Finland is the most convenient northern foothold for NATO due to its long border. "The concept of flexibility and dispersal of forces is a priority for these maneuvers. And Finland, of course, serves as the most convenient foothold for the alliance due to its long border. The country’s territory is convenient for practicing various operational scenarios, including offensive actions from the Baltic and northern latitudes," he added.

The NATO Air Force exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 will take place from June 8 to 19 in the airspace of Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Nineteen alliance members will participate and over 150 aircraft will be deployed in the drills.